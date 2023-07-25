A celebration of life will be held for Lawrence and Judith Jones at noon on Saturday, July 29 at Cousin’s Restaurant, The Dalles.
Please join in celebrating the lives of Frank and Marvel McCanna, who both passed away last year, on Aug. 5, from 1-4 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium in the Fireside Room.
David Bunch, 62, died July 4, 2023, at his home in Sandy, Ore. David was born Nov. 5, 1960. Memorial services are planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Carol Hoffmann, David’s cousin, has stepped forward to handle David’s arrangements and donations to assist can be made directly to her or the GoFundMe at gofund.me/d6c7666e.
Judy Ann Lacey, 79, died July 6, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Judy was born June 20, 1944. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, July 30 from 1-4 p.m. at the Paige residence, 6750 Hess Road, Mt. Hood, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Diana Lee Barnes, 83, died July 15, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born Jan. 27, 1940. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Lillian “Lily” Lourdes Belli, 93, of Buxton, Ore., died July 17, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Goldendale, Wash. Lillian was born Feb. 11, 1930. Lily will be laid to rest beside her husband at Fir Lawn Cemetery in Hillsboro, Ore. Private services are pending, with arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Judith Herndon Wright, 79, died July 18, 2023, in Manzanita, Ore. Judy was born May 5, 1944. Services will be held at Riverside Community Church in Hood River, Ore., at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28 with a light Southern lunch reception immediately following. Judy’s natural burial will follow at Great River Natural Burial in Mosier, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.