A celebration of life will be held for Lawrence and Judith Jones at noon on Saturday, July 29 at Cousin’s Restaurant, The Dalles.
Please join in celebrating the lives of Frank and Marvel McCanna, who both passed away last year, on Aug. 5, from 1-4 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium in the Fireside Room.
Darlene Nellermoe, 87, died May 25, 2023, at Ashley Manor/Pacific Living Center of Hood River, Ore. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22 at Hood River Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River.
Arwilda Martin, 100, died June 27, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born April 29, 1923. A graveside service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Dennis Lynn Duarte, 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 8, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carmeletta Jo Blanchard, 86, died July 9, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Carmeletta was born May 17, 1937. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Marjorie Storkel Hanken, 94, of Goldendale, Wash., died July 9, 2023, at Farmington Square Care of Gresham, Ore. Marjorie was born July 30, 1928. Arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Connie Butcher, 68, died July 10, 2023, at home in Carson, Wash. Connie was born June 28. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Edward Roundtree, 79, a resident of Montesano, Wash., died July 11, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
John Barrett, 40, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 12, 2023. A memorial will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles on July 30 at 2 p.m. Internment will be held at The Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore., July 31 at 12:15 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.