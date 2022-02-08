Betty Lou Carr, age 76, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Jan. 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert G. Caldwell, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 28, 2022. A memorial will be held at the Evangelical Church in The Dalles on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Walter Fredrick, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 28, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Martin Edison Oakes, age 69, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Jan. 30, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William Francis Simpson, age 73, a resident Wamic, Ore., died Jan. 30, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Holly Cohn died Jan. 31, 2022, at her home in Hood River, Ore. A devoted elementary school teacher and longtime resident, Holly was 58 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River. You may visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to view an obituary and to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Seth Aaron Popper Jr. died Feb. 3, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Seth was born Jan. 19, 2000. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Larry Ross Thompson, age 82, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Feb. 3, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
