Mary Ruth Lingo, 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 29, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Richard Allen Harmon, 78, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Jan. 31, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alison Daines Brown, 73, died Feb. 1, 2023, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Alison was born March 21, 1949. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at Hood River, Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Earl Cowell, 88, died Feb. 1, 2023, in Lyle, Wash. Thomas was born Jan. 21, 1935. A viewing will be held at Gardner Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 10 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery, 957 N. Columbus Ave., Goldendale, Wash., at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home. Visit www.gardnerfh.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Siniivao M. Punefu, 76, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., died Feb. 2, 2023. A viewing will be held March 9 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home at 3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall March 10 at 10 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janice Lola Satanus, 83, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Feb. 3, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clarence Coyne VanderJack, 74, a resident of Juneau, Alaska, died Feb. 4, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
