Maria Catalina Lopez Pacheco died Feb. 10, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Maria was born Feb. 2, 1961, and was 61 years of age at the time of her passing. A time for viewing will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 and 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Maria’s funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Maria Catalina Lopez Pacheco falleció rodeada de su familia el 10 de febrero del 2022 en Hood River, Oregon. Maria nació el 2 de febrero de 1961 y tenía 61 años de edad cuando falleció. Se llevara un tiempo de velación el jueves 24 de febrero de 4-7 p.m. y el viernes 25 de febrero de 3-8 p.m en Anderson’s Tribute Center. La misa fúnebre para Maria será a las 11 a.m. sábado 26 de febrero en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Thomas Edward Schunk was born Feb. 10, 1947, and died Jan. 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at Spenser, Libby and Powell, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles; light reception to follow. Wear red, white and blue to represent the branch of military you were in.
Willard Elmer Leff, age 96, a resident of Moro, Ore., died Feb. 11, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
William (Buck) Wayne Henderson, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 12, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Regina Janell Dawson died Feb. 13, 2022, at her home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Janell was born Feb. 20, 1972, and was 49 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Houston Grant, age 62, a resident of Shaniko, Ore., and formally of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Leonard (Leo) A. Rankin, age 78, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Feb. 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bobby Dale Walker died Feb. 15, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Bobby was born on Jan. 30, 1955, and was 67 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gloria Gene Raczykowski, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 16, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James “Jim” Mitchell Carrell, 82, died at home in Little Elm, Texas, on Feb. 18, 2022. He will be laid to rest on Feb. 26 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Christian Community Church in The Dalles, Ore., on May 21 at 11 a.m.
