Jeffery Zeigler, 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Vickie Lynn Ward, 71, died Feb. 16, 2023, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Vickie was born Dec. 28, 1951. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Wy’ East Community Church, 3422 Odell Highway, Odell, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mavis Colleen Rogers, 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 20, 2023. Mavis will be interned at the IOOF Threemile Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
