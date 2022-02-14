Wilbur Ben Harth Jr., age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 30, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Edward Sterling Beardsley died Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Edward was born Oct. 13, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Ander-son’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kenneth Douglas Leash, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 4, 2022. A celebration of life to be held later this spring. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Laureen Marie Bloniarz, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 7, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Timothy Clift, 81, died Feb. 7, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Gardner Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements.
Ottis D. Holwegner died Feb. 7, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Ottis was born on Sept. 6, 1934, and was 87 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Diana Marie Munsen, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 8, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Maria Catalina Lopez Pacheco died Feb. 10, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Maria was born on Feb. 2, 1961, and was 61 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Maria Catalina Lopez Pacheco falleció rodeada de su familia el 10 de febrero del 2022 en Hood River, Ore. Maria nació el 2 de febrero de 1961 y tenía 61 años de edad cuando falleció. Sus servicios están pendientes con arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Javier Sosa Dominguez died Feb. 11, 2022, at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Javier was born on June 27, 1966, and was 55 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Javier Sosa Dominguez falleció rodeado de su familia el 11 de febrero del 2022 en OHSU en Portland, Ore. Javier nació el 27 de Junio de 1966 y tenía 55 años de edad cuando falleció. Habrá un tiempo de velación para Javier el viernes de 3–8 p.m. el18 de febrero en Anderson’s Tribute Center y su misa se llevara a cabo a las 11 a.m. el sábado 19 de febrero de 2022 en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Maria (Kris) McFadden died Feb. 11, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Kris was born April 24, 1949, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
