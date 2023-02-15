Katrina Louise Panko, 37, died Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence in The Dalles, Ore. Katrina was born Aug. 19, 1985. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Marie Middleton, 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 5, 2023. A celebration of life was held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall Feb. 11. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Eileen Ruth Gurley, 89, died in in The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in the Spencer, Libby, and Powell chapel. A private burial will follow. A potluck gathering for family and friends will follow the burial from 2-5 p.m. at Eileen Gurley’s home in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby, and Powell is in care of arrangements.
Inese Brigita Allaway, 82, died Feb. 9, 2023, at home in Troutlake, Wash. Inese was born June 14, 1940. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home.
Jerry Lee Coleman, 95, a resident of Rufus, Ore., died Feb. 11, 2023. A family interment will be held at the Methodist Cemetery in Wasco, Ore., at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roger Jacob LeMieux, 39, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 12, 2023. An overnight viewing will take place Feb. 15 starting at 5 p.m. at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall. A memorial service will follow on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., also at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.