Joan Ellen Moranville, 79, died Nov. 7, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Joan was born on April 7, 1943. A memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Denise Morris, 93, died Dec. 27, 2022, at home in Dallesport, Wash. Denise was born Feb. 13, 1929. A me-morial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Centerville Grange, 2288 Centerville Highway, Centerville, Wash., with a luncheon to follow at 1:30 p.m. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Verna Mae Boyette, 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 17, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gary James VanWambeke, 77, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died Jan. 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kaarin Lind Brown, 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 19, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lila Geraldine Rios, 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 19, 2023. A celebration of life was held Jan. 25 at The Church of Christ, Dallesport, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Daniel Joseph Wright, 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 21, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Boise, Idaho. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Hildegard Reinertsen, 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 22, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Wallace Alan Sprenger, 70, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died Jan. 22, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michael Timothy Antonowicz, 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 23, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Oleta Fern Hackett, 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 23, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michael David Shinnick Jr., 52, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 23, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Myrna Louis Melzer, 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 24, 2023. An Interment will be held at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Moro, OR. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clarence Eugene Turner, 91, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Jan. 24, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Paula Joyce Wharton, 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 24, 2023. A family graveside service was held at the Kelly Cemetery in Maupin, Ore., on Jan. 28. A memorial service will be held at the Covenant Church in The Dalles on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Eulalie May Morehouse Welk, 97, died Jan. 25, 2023, at home in Pendleton, Ore. She was born July 31, 1925, in Klondike, Ore. A family service was held at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Interment was at Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles.
Fredrick Norman Rowland, 82, died Jan. 25, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Fredrick was born on May 22, 1940. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
