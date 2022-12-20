Nancy L. Steele Pezzeti, 83, longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born March 2, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Elsa Prejean-Potts died Dec. 7, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. She was born in Pineville, La., on March 30, 1961. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and for her full life story and tribute video.
Lorilyn Elyse Bonham, 44, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec.10, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Elizabeth Margaret Fullenwider, 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 10, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Douglas John Rae, 70, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Dec. 10, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Justin Matthew May, 48, died Dec. 11, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Justin was born March 18, 1974. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Timothy Richard Clarke, 65, died Dec. 14, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Timothy was born Sept. 20, 1957. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with reception and burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, to follow. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Connie Louise Sigsbee, 91, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Dec. 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty Joan Richmond, 90, died Dec. 17, 2022, at The Springs at Mill Creek Assisting Living in The Dalles, Ore. Betty was born Nov. 11, 1932. Services are pending with arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
