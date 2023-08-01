Marjorie Ann Anderson, 95, a resident of Portland, Ore., died June 5, 2023. She was interned at Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
64, a resident of Elberton, Ga., died June 12, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
David Bunch, 62, died July 4, 2023, at his home in Sandy, Ore. David was born Nov. 5, 1960. Memorial services are planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
Everett Thomas Peone, 45, died July 16, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Everett was born April 17, 1978. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Patricia Sue Green, 83, a resident of Moro, Ore., died July 18, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Jeremy Wayne Lathrop, 48, died July 21, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Jeremy was born June 1, 1975. A memorial is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Cascade Locks Pavillion Park, 395 SW Portage Road, Cascade Locks, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Dorothy Laverne Herman, 80, died July 22, 2023, in Portland, Ore. She was born March 23, 1943. A memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with a graveside service to follow at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road. OR 97031). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Michael Montagner, 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 22, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Kristie Lee Gensler, 72, died July 24, 2023, at home in White Salmon, Wash. Kristie was born July 21, 1951, in Mount Pleasant, Utah. A graveside committal service is planned for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
John David Johnson, 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Pamela Billette, 64, dued July 28, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Pamela was born Dec. 13, 1958. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Nancy Krestine Zopf, 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 30, 2023. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.