Thomas Charles Crippin, 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 17, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Philip Merriam, 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 20, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Lynn F. Levine, 92, died March 24, 2023, in Vancouver, Wash. Lynn was born Oct. 11, 1930. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Leroy Turner, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 26, 2023. A celebration of life was held at The Church of the Latter-day Saints, The Dalles, on March 31 with a private family burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Kristi Lynn Vaughn, 64, died March 29, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Kristi was born Feb. 25, 1959. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Mark Kahoe, born Feb. 5, 1964, died March 30, 2023. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Tiffany Kaye Funk, 34, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 1, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Charles Theodore Gibbs, 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 1, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
