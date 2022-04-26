Barbara Patterson died Dec. 20, 2021, in Goldendale, Wash. She was born April 26, 1941, in Detroit, Mich. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on April 30 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, The Dalles, Ore.
Robert A. Delker, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 9, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kelli Diane Holland, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held at The Dalles Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene May 14 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Frank (Bud) Cyrus Grady, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 17th, 2022. A graveside service was held at IOOF Cemetery in The Dalles on April 22. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ashley Rose Lewis, age 29, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 17, 2022. A celebration of Life was held April 20, with a service following in White Swann, Wash., and burial at Topperish Creek Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lyle Lee Gabel, age 91, a resident of Condon, Ore., died April 18, 2022. A viewing and celebration of life was held April 26; graveside services will be private. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dennis James Spaulding died April 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Dennis was born Oct. 9, 1967, and was 60 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hale Auld died April 22, 2022, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Hale was born Dec. 15, 1930, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gary Clifford LaVine died April 23, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Gary was born Sept. 5, 1945, and was 76 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Linda Pearson died April 23, 2022, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Linda was born Oct. 29, 1950, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas K. Sieverkropp died April 25, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Thomas was born Sept. 29, 1959, and was 62 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A celebration of life will be held for Dennis Radford on May 14 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore., from 12:30-3 p.m.
