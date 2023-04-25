Portia Ann “Liz” (Frost) LeMay, born in Canton, Okla., on May 3, 1941, died Dec. 16, 2022, in Kennewick, Wash. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th St., The Dalles, Ore. A no-host lunch will follow at Spooky’s Pizza Parlor, 3320 W. Sixth Street, The Dalles.
Helen Alta Miller, 97, died Feb. 23, 2023, at The Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born Sept. 28, 1925. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Hood River Vineyards, 4693 Westwood Drive. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Gerald Scott Jr., 76, died March 15, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Gerald was born on Feb. 15, 1947. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Daryl Hoyt, 73, died April 1, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Daryl was born March 14, 1950. Arrangements are under the direction of Avery Hoyt; if you wish to attend the intimate gathering, reach out to him directly at 503-757-3762 for details.
Grace Louise Hay, 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 5, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Danny Ray Lay, 69, died April 14, 2023, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Danny was born Oct. 20, 1953. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
William Olin Waltz, 97, died April 14, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. William was born on Sept. 27, 1925, in Kennewick, Wash. A funeral will be held Friday, April 28 starting at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 SW Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Fredrick Ziegler, 80, died April 15, 2023. He was born April 11, 1943, in White Salmon, Wash. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Salmon at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the church and an internment at 3 p.m. at Chris Zada Cemetery, Underwood Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
William W. Turner, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 16, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangement.
Allin Shay Brandt, 29, died April 17, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Allin was born Feb. 18, 1994. A memorial service will be held May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the location to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Nancy Jean Rooper, 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 17, 2023. A celebration of life will be held by the family. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, the Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Rita Hattie Griffin, 81, died April 18, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Rita was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Cheboygan, Mich. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Jose Ignacio Morales Mercado, 66, died April 18, 2023, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Jose was born on April 20, 1957. A viewing will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with his funeral mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Burial will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
•••
Jose Ignacio Morales Mercado falleció el 18 de abril 2023 en The Dalles. Jose nació el 2 de abril 1957 y tenía 66 años de edad cuando falleció. Habrá un tiempo de velación de 3-9 p.m. Viernes, 5 de Mayo 2023 en Anderson’s Tribute Center y si misa fúnebre a las 11 a.m., Sabado, 6 de Mayo en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s. Procederemos al Panteón Idlewilde en Hood River.
Ross Fink, 65, died April 19, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Ross was born Dec. 31, 1957. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Elmer Craige Wilson III, 63, died April 20, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. He was born Feb 12, 1960. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.