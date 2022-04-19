Dorothy Angeline Mellenthin died Jan. 22, 2022, in Hood River, Ore.Dorothy was born July 24, 1923, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life and reception was held April 19 at Riverside Community Church, with a private committal following at Idlewilde Mausoleum. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ottis D. Holwegner died Feb. 7, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Ottis was born on Sept. 6, 1934, and was 87 years old at the time of his passing. A memorial service and reception will take place on Saturday, April 23 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carrie Jean Weathers died March 18, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. A celebration of life will be held at noon on April 23 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carole V. Anderson died April 20, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Carole was born Nov. 12, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. A celebration of Carole’s life will be held Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church, 405 Lincoln St., The Dalles, followed by a reception at the Bargeway. For more information, call 541-296-6498.
Mel Taylor died April 4, 2022 in White Salmon, Wash. Mary was born on Feb. 11, 1926, and was 96 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virgil Dewey Knight, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 5, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jeri Davis Ruefer-Hore died April 10, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Jeri was born on June 17, 1945, and was 76 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Michael Doyle died April 11, 2022, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. John was born Sept. 30, 1958, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jessy Leroy Sutton, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 11, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clark Riegel died April 12, 2022, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Clark was born June 20, 193,9 and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Steven “Steve” Reynolds, lifelong resident of the Hood River Valley, died April 13, 2022, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Steve was born May 20, 1953, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Evelyn Alice Bowlby died April 16, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Evelyn was born July 9, 1929, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jerry Allen Meyer, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 16, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Li Feng died April 17, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Feng was born on Jan. 28, 1954, and was 68 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Constance Miller died April 18, 2022, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Constance was born Oct. 19, 1937, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.