Calvin Caruthers, 76, died March 26, 2023, in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Calvin was born March 22, 1947. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Mark Steven Ferrell, 72, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., died March 26, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Dean Huddleston, born March 5, 1956, in Creighton, Neb., died April 1, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Ruth Ilene Witzel, 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 4, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Grace Louise May, 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 5, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
John Edward Buck, 90, a resident of Moro, Ore., died April 6, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Doris Ruth Fowler, 96, a resident Rufus, Ore., died April 7, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Fredia L. Markham, 96, died April 8, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Fredia was born June 11, 1926. Services will be held April 29, at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th St, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Lawrence (Larry) James Angell, 80, a resident of Heppner, Ore., died April 9, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Cutsforth Park in Heppner on June 3 at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Richard Dennis Field, 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 10, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Barbara Arlene Frame, 95, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died April 11, 2023. A private burial has been held and a celebration of life will be held at the Wamic Grange Hall in Wamic, Ore., in May. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Richard Neil Rife, 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 11, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.