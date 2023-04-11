Alan LeRoy Sappington, born Feb. 2, 1954, at The Dalles Hospital, died unexpectedly March 10, 2023, at Adventist Hospital in Portland, Ore. There will be no formal service or memorial in the future.
River Hart VanDerKloot, born Aug. 10, 2004, died March 28, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to upload a picture to share.
Dean Huddleston, born March 5, 1956, in Creighton, Neb., died April 1, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Norman Colwell, 57, died April 4, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Norman was born March 3, 1966. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
B. Fred Richardson, 96, died April 5, 2023, at Flagstone Assisted Living in The Dalles, Ore. Fred was born Oct. 21, 1926. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Peggy Lou Coulon, 83, died April 6, 2023, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Peggy was born Sept. 29, 1939. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Chester Erwin Johnson Jr., 85, died April 7, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Chester was born Nov. 24, 1937. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Cen-ter, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
