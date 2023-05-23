Daniel R. Brophy Sr., 83, longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 3, 2023. Daniel was born Nov. 27, 1939.
Marion J. Wilhite, 95, a resident of Newburg, Ore., died May 5, 2023. Attrell’s Funeral Home, Newburg, is in care of the arrangements. Visit www.attrells.com for the obituary and to leave a note of condolence.
Andrew Dee Petricko, 82, died May 6, 2023, in Salem, Ore.
Judy Mae Cannon, 75, died May 9, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Judy was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Salinas, Calif. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Agnes Rose Brown, 93, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died May 10, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Clyde Edward Hayes, 61, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died May 12, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Gregory Tim Kovarik, 64, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died May 13, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Tom Sumoge, 97, died May 13, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. He was born Oct. 26, 1925. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Alan George Frame, 94, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died May 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Jason Jay Ross, 37, died May 14, 2023, in Goldendale, Wash. Jason was born Dec. 27, 1985. Arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Frederick Albert Faulkner, 72, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died May 15, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, the Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
George F. Schaal, 89, formerly of Goldendale, Wash., died May 15, 2023, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. George was born Sept. 12, 1933. Arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Lois Hughes, 93, died May 19, 2023 in The Dalles, Ore. Lois was born May 1, 1930. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Robert Chase Walker, 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 19, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
