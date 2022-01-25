Raymond Dean Laue, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 14, 2022. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Bradley Hoffman, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dirk Johnson died Jan. 17, 2022, at home in Hood River, Ore. Dirk was born on Oct. 1, 1954, and was 67 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maximiliano Sedano Robledo died Jan. 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Maximiliano was born on Jan. 27, 1948, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Road. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maximiliano Sedano Robledo falleció el 17 de enero del 2022 en Portland, Ore. Maximiliano nació el 27 de Enero de 1948 y tenía 73 años de edad cuando falleció. Una misa fúnebre se llevara a cabo el miércoles 26 de Enero a las 11 a.m., en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s y procederemos al panteón católico St. Mary’s. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Margaret Barker died Jan. 20, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Margaret was born on Feb. 12, 1955, and was 66 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alicia Lorraine Roberts died Jan. 20, 2022 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Alicia was born July 2, 1968, and was 53 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Lee Griffith died Jan. 21, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Tom was born March 1, 1940, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eileen Alice Petz, age 74, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died Jan. 21, 2022. Celebration of life is to be determined. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty Lou Sieverkropp died Jan. 21, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on March 31, 1930, and was 91 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dorothy Angeline Mellenthin died Jan. 22, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born July 24, 1923, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jessie Lynn Buyze, age 65, a resident The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in May. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patricia Veene died Jan. 23, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Patricia was born on June 10, 1929, and was 92 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael Eugene Thompson, age 79, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Jan. 24, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
