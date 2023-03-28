J. Ronald Clark, born March 13, 1928, died Dec. 21, 2022.
Dewanda J. Clark, born May 31, 1932, died Nov. 29, 2022.
A celebration of life for Ron and Dewanda Clark will be held May 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Clark Memorial Fund, North Wasco County School District No. 21 Scholarship Foundation, 220 E. 10th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
•••
The family of Ron and Dewanda Clark would like to invite you to attend a celebration of life service in their honor. Dewanda served The Dalles community for more than 68 years as a volunteer in city, regional and national positions and her life’s work was improving the lives of others. Ron was born and raised in The Dalles and returned after college to become a partner in a CPA firm and volunteer his financial prowess for several organizations. Nothing gave them more joy than being a part of this community and enjoying all the friendships they made over the years.
A luncheon, slide presentation and time to share your favorite stories about them will follow the celebration of life ceremony in Tayler Hall. They both loved the flowers that spring brings, so please wear bright colors to contribute to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been established in their memory that will allow The Dalles High School graduates to further their career aspirations. The family will take great comfort in connecting with all that attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.