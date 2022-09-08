Kenneth Douglas Leash, born Jan. 4, 1939, passed on Feb. 4, 2022. A celebration of life will take place at St. Peter’s Landmark on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. with a reception immediately following at Bargeway Pub. Contact Michael Leash at 541-340-0892 or MLeash@TDHGI.com for more information.
The Doug Leash Memorial Art/Architecture Scholarship has been set up in his honor. Donations may be made to NWCSD No. 21 Scholarship Foundation, c/o Jeannie Nelson, 220 E. 10th St., The Dalles OR 97058.
