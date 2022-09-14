STEM Youth leaders 1.jpg

The 2022 Summer Teen Leaders prepare lessons for local STEM programs. Pictured (from front left): Zach Banks, Sylvia Moores, Micah Castro, Riley McNamara, Kimberly Jaimes-Rodriguez, Yajahira Nunez, Ian Castaprogneda, Collin Schecter and Katie Bolte.

 Contributed photo

This summer, teen STEM leaders participated in a new project aiming to unite scientific knowledge with emotional understanding and social emotional learning skills in summer youth programs.

“The ‘Learning to Lead’ project teaches leadership and employability skills while at the same time addressing mental and emotional health needs of students,” said program instructor and Wasco 4-H STEM Coordinator Lu Seapy.

STEM Youth leaders 2.jpg

Youth decipher nutrition information and explain to teen leader Rayanne Nutbolm what makes a healthy meal in a Wasco County 4-H cooking camp.