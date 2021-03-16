The annual Hood River Master Gardener Plant Sale has been an anxiously awaited event in the past and this year even more so!
We are gearing up to make this one of the best sales ever! Needless to say it will be a little different in that this will be an online ordering process with a scheduled pick-up and pay on May 6-8 (current COVID guidelines will be observed every step of the way), but more on that in my next article, which will include the link to the online order form. (For folks that prefer a paper order form, those will be available through the Hood River County Library on State Street as soon as they are available.)
We are busily planting and nurturing non-GMO seeds and starts, in organic potting soil, to produce over 100 varieties for you to choose from including annual and perennial flowers, vegetables, herbs and native plants! The order form has been thoughtfully created for ease of use and not only provides beautiful color photos of each plant, but a full description, potential size and sun/shade requirements. I know how much we all enjoyed strolling among the myriad of plants offered in the past, but let me assure you perusing this order form will require a cup of tea and plenty of time! You won’t believe the unusual offerings this year and unbelievably affordable, with four varieties of lavender, 19 varieties of tomatoes, five varieties of basil, 18 varieties of natives and oh, so many more!
So stay tuned for the next article, hopefully within the week, at which time we will be posting the link for the online order form — even I have to wait — but I have my tea kettle ready to go!
Master Gardeners are always here to help. Should you have gardening or pest questions you can submit them, online, to the OSU Hood River Extension, Central Gorge Master Gardener’s virtual Plant Clinic at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or by phone at 541-386-3343 ext.38259. Please remember to leave your name, contact information and a detailed description of the problem. Master Gardeners are a great free resource for research-based information.
