Ron Wyden town hall

Elda Dorado, left, of The Dalles, talks with Sen. Ron Wyden about educational opportunities after Wyden's Aug. 20 bilingual town hall. With Dorado is her daughter,  Elizabeth Arceo-Dorado.

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — It may have been U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s 1,063 town hall Aug. 20 at Hood River Valley High School, but it was also his first.

“We have never had a more important town hall meeting than this one because this is throwing open the doors to the community here in Hood River,” Wyden told a crowd of more than 100 gathered in the Bowe Theater for his first-ever town hall focusing on Spanish speakers.

Ron Wyden town hall One Community Health

Before his town hall in Hood River Aug. 20, Sen. Ron Wyden toured the One Community Health mobile unit, which was onsite at Hood River Valley High School to provide services and information to those in attendance. Pictured are, left to right, Gerado Vasquez, community health worker and bus driver; Josie Luna, business analyst; Michele Guerrero, communications manager; and Max Janasik, CEO.