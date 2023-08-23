HOOD RIVER — It may have been U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s 1,063 town hall Aug. 20 at Hood River Valley High School, but it was also his first.
“We have never had a more important town hall meeting than this one because this is throwing open the doors to the community here in Hood River,” Wyden told a crowd of more than 100 gathered in the Bowe Theater for his first-ever town hall focusing on Spanish speakers.
The event was organized in part by Comunidades, a Gorge organization with a mission to empower and amplify the voices of the Latino community. The event offered simultaneous Spanish translation, aided by headsets. Hood River County District 1 Commissioner Leti Valle Moretti served as moderator.
Wyden spent close to an hour and a half fielding questions that ranged from water issues to the lack of affordable housing in the Gorge.
One of the first questions Wyden fielded was on campaign financing. “I think the campaign finance system is incredibly broken,” he said, adding that he has sponsored legislation to eliminate Citizens United.
The lack of affordable housing in the Gorge was a topic on several people's minds.
"As Hispanics, we came to live in this country and we have a problem with rent,” one speaker said through a translator. “… A lot of Hispanics have come to work on different things here, but they can’t really afford housing that’s three or four thousand a month."
Wyden said that, as he’s talked to people around the state, the number one concern in rural communities is workforce housing. “A top bill of mine when we come back to the senate in September will be more affordable housing for workforce — people who work in agriculture or nursing or teaching or firefighting,” he said. “… I’m proposing middle income housing tax relief in order to get more help for workers. One of our biggest priorities needs to be making sure that people in politics don’t pit the needs of the low income against the people in the middle, particularly the workers, and so I’m pushing for housing for both.”
Concern over rising bridge toll rates across the Hood River-White Salmon bridge was also brought forward. One speaker said that, because affordable housing is an issue, some people must travel back and forth across the bridge for work, adding further strain to their budgets.
“I have not been a supporter of traditional tolling for the very reason that you’re saying — if somebody who can barely make ends meet is now paying for food and medicine and electricity, and a roof over their head and they’re barely making ends meet now? How are they going to be able to cover a tolling system that goes up and up and up?” Wyden said. “I’m not saying this for every bridge. But as a general rule, I think we should make these big industrial users who do a lot of damage to the roads and bridges to pay for their share.”
There were a couple of questions that centered around education: The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Joe Biden’s student loan relief plan and the rolling back of affirmative action.
“I feel very strongly that our country is at its best when it’s in the business of creating opportunity,” Wyden said. “We’re looking now at ways to take the next steps on the president’s student loan programs, perhaps saying the more income you make, that’s how you make your loan payments … In terms of affirmative action, I think there’s a way to also bring in a person’s income into that as well, to factor in there are so many people of modest incomes — they haven’t had a chance to get ahead. And that may be something that we could be able to clear the court, in those two areas.”
Wyden also talked about climate change — he’s the author of a $500-plus billion clean energy tax credits bill — and the potential merger of large grocery chains. He was then asked about the chances of a tax on billionaires getting passed. “I’m not going to tell you it’s going to be a walk in the park” to pass such a bill, he said. “It took me seven years to pass my climate bill … So this is going to be hard, but I have a feeling that the people in this room are going to say this is a fight worth making.”
He also addressed the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the Senate. “There are a bunch of us that are trying to figure out how to go back and forth and find common ground,” he said. “That’s getting harder and harder. But I’m focused on it, because that’s the only way you can get something that lasts.”
Comunidades Founder Ubaldo Hernández thanked both Wyden and the crowd for coming. “Thank you for being here, being willing to talk to our Latino community,” he told Wyden. “I want to tell you that we’re making history because this is the first Latino town hall in our area. And we want to thank everybody for bringing their voices and their concerns.”
Before the event, Wyden took a tour of the One Community Health mobile health clinic, which had set up in the parking lot to offer services before and after the event.
Commented