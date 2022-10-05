The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources held a hearing on Sept. 29 with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s legislation that would protect the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reservation from wildfire and empower the Tribe to restore cultural and forest resources on Mount Hood. The legislation is also co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.
“This legislation is about honoring Tribal Treaty rights and making sure the deep knowledge of Tribes like the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is integral to any forest management plans on the mountain,” said Wyden in Thursday’s hearing. “The Warm Springs people have managed the forests around Mount Hood, and as the largest community neighboring Mount Hood, they are often the first affected by wildfires that spark in the area. They need to have a say on how to reduce wildfire risk and restore important cultural and forest resources in the area.”
