The White Salmon Valley School board met June 22 in the Park Center meeting room. There were two action items on the board’s agenda: The decommissioning of the Park Center heating oil tank, and the approval of leasing a portion of the Park Center building to ESD 112 beginning Aug. 1.
Both motions were carried unanimously.
Rachel Suits, afterschool director, reported her intent to apply for a 21st Century Learning Community Grant for Columbia High School. Suits said that the program currently runs between 25-30 students, though there is a core of 10-15 who are there daily.
“There are four outcomes for the grant we are required to have,” she told the board. “To improve academic behavior, to improve non-academic behavior, program quality, and family engagement.”
The afterschool program focuses on everything from career readiness, nutrition, STEM, art, and life skills, to homework help.
In other news, board members renewed Interim Superintendent Jerry Lewis’ contract through July 31. Incoming Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn, currently superintendent with Hood River County School District, is expected to start later this summer.
Lewis said that the 2023-2024 budget is close to being finalized and will be presented at an upcoming meeting for a vote. “I’m happy to see our progress, and curious how our cost cutting measures have helped,” he said.
Board Member Tracy Rushing said a deep dive into the budget was in order, and she’d like to do that with Polkinghorn in attendance. “I’d like to look at things and ask questions,” she said.
The board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month.
