WHITE SALMON — White Salmon Valley Education Foundation hosted more than 40 local businesses and 50 presenters at its April 26 Career Day, held at Columbia High School.
Kylie D. Uffelman, executive director of the education foundation, said she was very pleased with the turnout at this year’s Career Day.
“It has been years since the event could take place due to past COVID guidelines, and this year’s event in 2023 was a big success with career presentations and business booths,” she said.
Students were able to hear from a variety of local businesses in the area and to learn about careers in the field and help give guidance in their career interests, she said.
