CGN Police reports

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

GOLDENDALE — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was seriously injured in a patrol vehicle collision early Monday morning, June 19, on state Route 142 near Olson Road.

Trooper Anthony Maton was responding priority to a blocking one-car collision on state Route 142 when he left the road, struck a tree, and became entrapped. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.