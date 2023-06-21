GOLDENDALE — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was seriously injured in a patrol vehicle collision early Monday morning, June 19, on state Route 142 near Olson Road.
Trooper Anthony Maton was responding priority to a blocking one-car collision on state Route 142 when he left the road, struck a tree, and became entrapped. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first on scene and immediately rendered aid. Once freed from the vehicle, Trooper Maton was airlifted to Yakima Memorial Hospital, and was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Trooper Maton, a two-year trooper, sustained multiple broken bones and a serious head injury during the collision. He has a long road to recovery but is in stable condition.
The collision is being investigated by the WSP Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
