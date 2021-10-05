After five years of working to bring their vision of a new and expanded healthcare clinic to the residents and visitors in South Wasco County, The Deschutes Rim Health Clinic and Deschutes Rim Clinic Foundation will soon bring that vision to reality.
Construction of a new Deschutes Rim Health Clinic by R&H Construction out of Bend is set to begin, and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the current clinic, 1605 George Jackson Road, Maupin, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
The new clinic will allow for expansion and modernization of healthcare access and service delivery and promote provider partnerships, according to a press release from the clinic.
The new facility will be located adjacent to the current building, which will be used for ancillary healthcare services. Together, they will serve as a community health care center for South Wasco County.
The new building is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.
“We are incredibly excited to bring this expanded, updated and modernized health care facility to the people in South Wasco County,” said Sue Knapp, board president for the White River Health District. “The new clinic will serve the healthcare needs of South Wasco residents and visitors for years to come.”
White River Health District is a nonprofit local government, formed in 2005 as a Special District of Oregon to provide medical services to South Wasco County. Deschutes Rim Health Clinic opened for business in Maupin in September 2007, providing medical, dental and behavioral health services to the residents and 80,000 seasonal visitors.
Deschutes Rim Clinic Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit supporting the clinic and the health and wellness needs of the community.
Learn more at www.deschutesrimclinicfoundation.org.
