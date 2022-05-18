Are you a property owner, farmer, or rural resident in the Gorge? Are you and your property ready for the upcoming wildfire season?
Oregon State University Extension Service now has an online class, Wildfire Preparedness in Agriculture, available to help you prepare for wildfire season.
This self-paced course covers in detail wildfire preparedness considerations for agricultural producers and rural residents. Local Extension Agent Jacob Powell, Sherman and Wasco counties, has developed this class through the Oregon State University PACE program (Professional and Continuing Education). It can be accessed at any time at beav.es/w92; cost is $25.
The seven modules cover creating defensible space, evacuation plans, fire prevention with farm equipment, and taking an inventory of your firefighting resources. A certificate is available at the end of the course and should take around three hours to complete.
If you want to learn more about being ready for the upcoming fire season, OSU Extension Service is putting on a webinar titled Wildfire Readiness for the Agriculture Community on Tuesday, May 24 from noon to 1 p.m. Register at beav.es/iUE. The webinar will also be recorded and posted on YouTube at beav.es/42a.
The class will cover the following:
• How to create defensible space to mitigate wildfire risk
• Wildfire safety and response
• Explain the new OSU online courses
For any questions or concerns contact Powell at jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-3581.
There are also new OSHA regulations for agricultural producers with employees that this class briefly covers. The emergency plan templates discussed in this class will work for rural landowners and meet OSHA requirements. More details on OSHA requirements and evacuation plan templates can be found at beav.es/JjL.
Another online class is still being constructed — Agricultural Wildfire Behavior and Suppression, to help rural landowners and farm employees better anticipate fire behavior, along with when and how to safely suppress wildfires burning on your property. Once this class is finished, it can be accessed via the OSU PACE website, workspace.oregonstate.edu.
Be prepared for fire season
The wet April has been great for easing drought conditions and crops, but the green vegetation growth now is increasing fuels to burn later this summer. May is wildfire preparedness month and the last chance to prepare for wildfire season before grasses and brush dry out in June. Here are some considerations:
• Prepare your house and structures by removing combustible material within 5 feet, including landscaping mulch.
• Keep vegetation short and green within 30 feet of structures. Some trees are okay, but individual trees/clumps should have 18ft distance between their tops. Be selective with what trees and shrubbery are within 30 — ornamental juniper trees and others burn extremely hot due to their chemical makeup. Read more at beav.es/i5Q
• Within 100 feet, keep vegetation short and plan on mowing and brush cutting these areas periodically during the early summer. Trees should also be thinned so at least their tops are not touching. Remove lower limbs and any brush that could carry fire into trees.
• If you have livestock, consider grazing near structures and possible ignition sources, such as electrical lines and roadways.
• In 2021, several local wildfires started under powerline transformers — keep vegetation short underneath power poles through the use of herbicides or mowing.
• Be ready for fires by having water sources available and ability to pump even if electricity is shut off during a fire.
• When a fire arrives on your property, wear cotton clothing and leather footwear — synthetic / plastic fibers will melt to your skin and cause painful burns.
