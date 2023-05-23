Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple

SALEM — During the month of May, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is asking Oregonians to take part in Wildfire Awareness Month by creating defensible space around their homes.

This zone gives your home added protection against wildfire. Defensible space can prevent embers from igniting your home or prevent flames from reaching it. Another important advantage of defensible space is it creates a safe space for firefighters to work during a wildfire.