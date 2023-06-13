Wild About Nature

Todd Jacobsen presented May 5 on trail cameras.

Todd Jacobsen, wildlife conflict specialist from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, was at the Mountain View Grange May 5 for the last of the 2023 Wild About Nature lecture series talks: “Observing Wildlife with Trail Cameras: A Citizen’s Guide.”

The series was organized by Joy Markgraf and the White Salmon Community library at Mountain View Grange. Refreshments and information were provided by Friends of the White Salmon and Suskdorfia Native Plant Society at each meeting.

Todd Jacobsen, who presented May 5 on trail cameras, caught these cougar kittens with his trail cam.