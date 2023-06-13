Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Todd Jacobsen, wildlife conflict specialist from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, was at the Mountain View Grange May 5 for the last of the 2023 Wild About Nature lecture series talks: “Observing Wildlife with Trail Cameras: A Citizen’s Guide.”
The series was organized by Joy Markgraf and the White Salmon Community library at Mountain View Grange. Refreshments and information were provided by Friends of the White Salmon and Suskdorfia Native Plant Society at each meeting.
“I heard there were a lot of ‘Ahh’s’, and ‘So cutes,’ about the baby beavers last time. Well, I’m aiming to win the cute contest tonight with my trail cam photos,” joked Jacobsen at the beginning of his presentation, referring to the April 28 lecture by Alexa Whipple, director of the Methow Beaver Project.
What exactly is a trail camera? It is an unmanned camera with motion sensor for capturing wildlife images. They are used for wildlife surveys like the Fisher and Wolf studies we learned about earlier in the Wild About Nature series. Trail cams are also used for hunting, recreation with wildlife observation and photography, and home/property security. (I recently used mine to discover who was eating the peas in our garden — mice!) They are useful for citizen scientists documenting observations of rare “at-risk” animals and he welcomes us to send them in to WDFW.
However, “We have dozens of wolf packs in downtown Seattle,” he joked. With the photos, they can sort the bogus from the genuine.
Jacobsen went over features and suggestions about how to choose a camera, and how to set one up. He strongly recommended lithium batteries. To place the camera, look for game trails. It’s okay to set up on public land, but not timber company land, but be aware of the possibility of theft of your camera.
He suggested using gloves while placing it, showing photos of bear noses to explain why: They can smell the scent of one’s hands on the camera and are curious. Wolves find cameras and avoid them like the plague. Remove grass that would wave in the wind and trigger the camera. It is illegal to feed wild animals in Washington state. You can use non-food hunting lures like deer urine, but he warned of the possible transmission of Chronic Wasting Disease. If you find a carcass, it may be best to leave the area; there are probably carnivores nearby.
Be aware the Boone and Crockett Club states that, “The use of any technology that delivers real-time location data (including photos) to target or guide a hunter to any animal in a manner that elicits an immediate (real-time) response by the hunter is not permitted.” The animal won’t be eligible for records as it is not considered “fair chase.”
Jacobsen concluded his lecture with a series of great trial cam photos, mostly his own, including bears, cougars, a fisher and more. He may have won the cuteness contest with his photos and video of cougar kittens. He warns trail cams are addictive.
The Wild About Nature series is held the month of April and the first week in May every Friday night at the Mountain View Grange, and is over for the season.
