White Salmon is a community wild about nature. The room was filled to capacity with folks eager to learn about wildlife as the Wild About Nature series resumed after a three-year COVID hiatus on April 7. Detailed and beautiful natural history drawings, created Joy Markgraf, adorned the walls. She organized the popular series in partnership with the White Salmon Community Library.
In trouble in Washington State
Carly Wickhem from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spoke about her work to understand endangered Northwestern Pond Turtles through a three-year nesting study. Wickhem followed turtles about all day every day for several months to learn about their habits and how to help them.
They hide their nests so well after laying eggs, the researchers never found one once it was covered. The turtles need still pond water and must be in water to eat, although they do go onto land to lay eggs. They spend the winter hibernating on either land or water, burrowed down in the ground or mud and can live to be 50 years old. Surprisingly they can breathe in water through their cloaca, an all-purpose hole also used for elimination (peeing and pooping) and reproduction.
Only six locations in Washington state have pond turtles and Klickitat County has one of them. By the 1990s, the state census was down to only 150 pond turtles left.
Bull frogs, voracious invaders from the east, are one reason pond turtles are endangered. Snapping turtles may keep bull frogs in check back east, but here, the frogs don’t have enough natural enemies. The females lay 20,000 eggs at a time. Wickhem figures the program to eradicate bull frog egg masses and spear the frogs has eliminated about 17 million bull frogs from just one location in Klickitat County. To eliminate adult bullfrogs, the workers paddle through a pond on a new moon night with a bright head lamp. Frog eyes glow in the dark and they spear them with gig poles. The eradication program will help both turtles and our delightful little tree frogs, who are also on the bull frog’s menu.
Local zoos and other programs rear Northwestern Pond Turtles until the baby turtles are too big to be swallowed by bull frogs and other predators. They then release them to ponds.
Shell disease is now a serious threat to pond turtles. At first the team hoped it was only a mild disease that deforms the turtles’ shells. Staff wrap the turtles and run them through a CT scanner at a veterinarian’s office. They discovered shell disease creates lesions which can damage the turtles’ internal organs. Treatment includes surgically removing infected tissue, treating with anti-fungal medicine, and then filling the area with bone filler.
“Turtles do everything slowly, including healing,” Wickhem said.
Meanwhile, she and a consortium of helpers are moving as quickly as possible to understand and help this creature survive.
State legislators are currently considering legislation to support biodiversity in Washington. Federal lawmakers are also reconsidering the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would annually distribute funding to state wildlife agencies for much-needed wildlife conservation activities.
Fishers almost lost to over trapping
Fishers — mid-size carnivores in the weasel family — look cute and cuddly. “But don’t try it,” warned Jeffrey Lewis from Fish and Wildlife during the second half of the program. “They know how to use their teeth.”
Because numbers were lost due to over trapping instead of other causes there is hope for their recovery. “The habitat is still there,” he said.
In the 1910s, one Fisher fur was worth $250, nearly a year’s wages, and during the Depression years, people continued to hunt them.
They were almost trapped out. Starting in the 1940s, foresters and trappers supported restoring Fishers. Foresters like them because they kill and eat tree-damaging porcupines. It is now illegal to kill Fishers, but they do get accidentally caught and then released from box traps set for other animals.
Fishers have been reintroduced in three areas in Washington state — the Olympics, the South Cascades, and the North Cascades. How can we tell how they are doing? Fishers have huge home ranges, averaging 15 square miles.
“They like to travel,” said Lewis. Radio collars or embedded transmitters help track the animals that traverse such a large territory. Signals from either are more readily picked up from the air. Trail cams, baited with skunk scent dripped on a wired bone, attract Fishers who then take a “selfie.” The trail cams also attract wolverines, cougars, bears, and even rare Cascade red foxes, so Fish and Wildlife gets a bonus census on some other animals. These predators all like to lay at the foot of the bait tree and rub their cheeks in the dripped run off, perfuming themselves with skunk cologne.
Wildfire burned some of the areas in British Columbia where the Fishers were captured, an increased risk with warmer temperatures. Therefore, is a good insurance policy to have Fishers in a number of different locations. With the monitoring, researchers have been surprised about where the Fishers have succeeded.
“We thought they would be happiest deep within the Olympic National Forest. Turns out they like the edges where trees meet rivers, the ocean, meadows. They are not fond of deep snow; it impedes their getting around. We found them at Wenatchee Lake, a drier place than we would have expected them. They are teaching us what they like.”
In June and July, the researchers will be doing a survey and Lewis is cautiously optimistic about the success of the reintroduction. It reassures your spirit about the human race to hear from these two dedicated and passionate people and their teams trying to help turtles and fishers persist into the 21th century.
•••
The Wild About Nature series is held the month of April and the first week in May every Friday night at the White Salmon Grange, and is now over for the season. More recaps from this series will appear in upcoming editions of Columbia Gorge News.
