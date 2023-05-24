Wild about nature Carly Wickhem

Carly Wickhem, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who spoke about Northwest Pond Turtles in the first of the Wild About Nature series lecture held April 7. 

 Joan Chantler photo

White Salmon is a community wild about nature. The room was filled to capacity with folks eager to learn about wildlife as the Wild About Nature series resumed after a three-year COVID hiatus on April 7. Detailed and beautiful natural history drawings, created Joy Markgraf, adorned the walls. She organized the popular series in partnership with the White Salmon Community Library.

Ruth Shafery

White Salmon Community Librarian Ruth Shafer introducing the Wild About Nature series April 7; organizer Joy Markgraf’s painting is featured in the background. 