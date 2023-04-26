Donald Grayson

Professor Emeritus Donald Grayson presents on ice age mammals during the April 14 Wild About Nature lecture.

 Joan Chantler photo

“The original Disney movie Ice Age had surprisingly accurate drawings,” explained presenter Donald K. Grayson, Professor Emeritus of University of Washington, during the April 14 Wild About Nature presentation at the White Salmon Grange.

“Living with Beavers” and “Amphibians of the Columbia Gorge” will be the two topics in the series on Friday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the grange.