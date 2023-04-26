“The original Disney movie Ice Age had surprisingly accurate drawings,” explained presenter Donald K. Grayson, Professor Emeritus of University of Washington, during the April 14 Wild About Nature presentation at the White Salmon Grange.
“Living with Beavers” and “Amphibians of the Columbia Gorge” will be the two topics in the series on Friday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the grange.
Grayson used some of those Ice Age movie drawings in his presentation of “Giant Sloths and Sabertooth Cats: The Extinct Ice Age Mammals of North American.” The sketch of a Woolly Mammoth showed a cartoonish top knot hairdo.
“It’s true. They have large muscles at the top of their heads. Their tusks weighed 250 pounds apiece, and they needed those massive muscles to balance the weight and hold their heads up,” he said.
Grayson showed slides of some ice age creatures: Armadillo like creatures weighing 2,400 pounds and the size of VW Bugs, 18 feet tall ground sloths, and a 1,500-pound Giant Bear.
Smilodon, related to saber tooth tiger, had 10-inch long serrated canine teeth. Scimitar Cat had slightly shorter but equally serrated teeth and snacked on juvenile mammoths. There were giant rabbits and beavers, and three kinds of horses as well as camels in North America.
A creature related to modern day Musk Ox was once thought to be two separate creatures. One had a “part line” down the center of its skull and forward-facing horns, the better to defend itself. The other had a solid, massive forehead with no part line and backward facing horns. Oddly, the two “species” were usually found together. Turns out they were female and male versions of the Helmeted Musk Ox .The males head butt during rut and the thick, unparted skull and the backward facing horns help them survive this test of strength.
We had lions (Panthera Leo spelaea), saber tooth tigers, and giant bears. Which brings us the Dire Wolf, whose remains have been found throughout much of the Americas. They became extinct 13,000 years ago, despite Game of Thrones lore.
“We have learned a lot about Dire Wolves in the last five years,” said Grayson. DNA shows that they are not in fact closely related to wolves despite the resemblance of their skeletons. Instead, they belonged to a much older lineage of dogs. Dire wolves had evolved in the Americas and had no close kinship with and did not interbreed with the gray wolves that originally came from Eurasia.
Why did 17 of the 37 large ice age mammals go extinct around 14,000 years ago? Was it climate change or human hunters? Professor Grayson isn’t buying either theory. His conclusion: “We just don’t know.”
Gabriel Spence, wolf biologist, also acknowledged the limits of current scientific knowledge in his presentation, “The Wolves in Washington.”
“With wolves is it best to say things like ‘usually, maybe, often.’ Wolves are highly adaptable,” Spence said.
Although wolves were once common in Washington, they have been extinct here for 100 years — until now.
“They have moved in on their own four legs, coming from Idaho, Oregon, and B.C. Now that we have wolves, we have wolf biologists, great for me,” he joked.
How do we know that wolves are here and how many there are? The biologists track them from the air, ground track, and use trail cams. Public sightings are also used, especially if documented with a photo or trail cam. ID hint — wolves have bigger feet, broader muzzles, and shorter ears than coyotes.
The researchers aim to have at least one member of each pack with a radio collar. Asked how he manages to track the wolves tracks on the ground, Spence joked, “I was very quiet.” He then admitted they use well-padded leg hold traps and compressed air pistols with tranquillizer darts. Collars emit VHF radio signals and have a GPS component.
“It is best to take our estimates in the winter,” he said. “The packs are most cohesive at that time.”
How many wolves do we have in Washington State now? 2022 estimates place the number at 216. Human caused mortality is their biggest threat, then other wolves, other predators, starvation and disease. They are mostly in the northern part of the state, with one pack at Big Muddy, near us in the South Cascades.
Wolf attacks are extremely rare. Spence says they usually leave if they see humans. They may follow for a short distance as they are curious. If you see feel threatened by a wolf, treat it just as you would a black bear or cougar confrontation; make noise, back away slowly; don’t run, and leave the area.
On average only about 14% of packs do this in any given year. Fish & Wildlife personal works with livestock producers to try to resolve livestock depredation issues. Sheriff Bob Songer reportedly suggested to farmers and ranchers to “just kill the wolf, I’ll back you up;” Spence emphasized that wolves in this part of Washington are federally endangered and it is a federal offence to kill them. There is a compensation program for losses if farmers meet certain mitigation criteria. If problems persist, the wolf goes on trial, so to speak, and when all factors are weighed, the wolf may have to be killed. It is made as a thoughtful, careful procedure, he said.
Wolves are native to Washington and lived here for tens of thousands of years before they were eradicated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Most people in Washington support having wolves on the landscape. Returning wolves leads to more biodiversbiodiverse and healthier ecosystems across our state.
The Wild About Nature series is held the month of April and the first week in May every Friday night at the White Salmon Grange.
