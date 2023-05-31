Dan Kolenberg came to the Mountain View Grange on May 5 for the last of the 2023 Wild About Nature lecture series talks: “Early Naturalists and Their Observations in the Columbia River Gorge.”
The Wild About Nature lecture series was organized by Joy Markgraf in partnership with the White Salmon Community Library and hosted by the Mountain View Grange.
The Willamette Valley, choked with smoke and air difficult to breathe, is a “scorched hellscape.” We’re not talking about recent wildfire summers, but reports from 200 hundred years ago. Early botanical explorer David Douglas observed that it is “all burned and not a single blade of grass.”
According to Kolenberg, wildlife technician, Native Americans were using controlled burns to preserve open meadows. He showed a painting from 1845 by Henry Warre showing many clearings, unlike the thick understory we are used to seeing there. The Columbia River region was densely populated by Native Americans before diseases like Small Pox killed so many. The natives such as Chinook, Wasco, Wishram, and Klickitat took an active role in managing land resources, altering wildlife habitat and floral communities.
President Thomas Jefferson, writer of the Declaration of Independence, had the most complete natural history library in the country in 1805. Merriweather Lewis spent a few months in that library learning how to be a naturalist before heading out on the famous Lewis and Clark expedition — a crash course in botany, biology, and techniques of observation.
Besides hoping to find the fabled Northwest Passage, the expedition was tasked with recording the plants and animals they found along the way. Among their observations were the “Prairie Wolf,” (coyote), the “tiger cat” (bobcat,) and elk.
In the Columbia Gorge, below the great falls (Celilo) they encountered the Condor, now extinct in the Northwest. The Klickitat and Wishram called the condor the lightening or thunder bird, and it incorporated it into basket designs. Considered good luck, they were puzzled why white men were shooting at it. Lewis and Clark were collecting specimens to be preserved for scientific evidence.
David Douglas, a Scottish botanist for whom the Douglas fir and the Douglas squirrel were named, collected and classified specimens throughout the Oregon country in the 1820s and 1830s. He educated himself about plants while laboring as a gardener.
The British Royal Horticultural Society chose Douglas as a botanical collector. He introduced more than 200 plants from here to Great Britain, among them our lovely red flowering current, the Douglas Fir and the Sitka Spruce.
Kolenberg concluded his presentation with maps and information from explorer U.S. Army General George McClellan about early Native American trails and early roads including Trout Lake and Glenwood valleys.
The Wild About Nature series is held the month of April and the first week in May every Friday night at the Mountain View Grange, and is now over for the season. More recaps from this series will appear in upcoming editions of Columbia Gorge News.
