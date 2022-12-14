The White Salmon Valley School District and White Salmon Valley Education Foundation have recently received a variety of grants to support student achievement and well-being. Here are some highlights:
21st Century Learning (CLC) — $493,000 per year for a total of $2.5 million over five years. This grant funds the A-list after school program at WES, WPSIS, and HMS, providing a broad array of opportunities to our most at-risk students. Services include tutoring, family outreach, STEM and Literacy education, and SEL based counseling.
SWATCH K-Link: DEI Training, Wellness Center— $25,000. DEI stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. WSVEF will partner with K-Link to provide community trainings about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to encourage the equal treatment and full participation of all people in our service area including those who have been historically underrepresented or subject to discrimination because of their background, identity, disability, etc.
College Spark: AVID funding and Dual Credit— $19,651. This grant provides funding for the first year implementation of AVID at Columbia High School. Additionally, this funding will support core teachers (English, Science, Math, and Social Studies) as they transition their courses to meet dual credit requirements so that CHS students have the opportunity to receive college credit from Columbia Gorge Community College while they are in high school.
Windermere Foundation: Wellness Center/ Basic Education Assistance — $3,000. This grant provides funding to support basic need items, like hygiene items and educational supplies for our most vulnerable students and families.
United Way of the Columbia Gorge: Basic Needs/ Wellness Center — $5,000. This grant provides funding for the basic need boxes the WSVSD family outreach coordinator builds each month to distribute to needy families.
AIE: SEL-based Art Installation — $8250. This grant provides funding for district wide Social, Emotional, Learning-based art installations on several bathroom stall doors. Teachers and Administration realize that WSVSD bathrooms provide a safe space for students to retreat to when they need to collect themselves. To promote safety and healing, several bathroom stalls at all buildings will be enhanced with social emotional learning messages of positivity in a variety of mediums. Art teachers at each school will partner with artists-in-residence to implement the project.
First Interstate Bank: College and Career Support Columbia High School — $2,500. This grant funds coordination of several post secondary success programs being implemented at Columbia High School during the 2022-2023 school year including Virtual College Fair; SAT Workshop; College Essay/ Personal Statement Workshop; and Career Dayat Columbia High School in partnership with the WSVEF and ESD 112.
On Career Day, students in grades 8-12 will rotate through a career expo in the Multipurpose Facility and four presentation sessions. It is hoped that this will be a regional event, with students from surrounding districts. Email Katy Jablonski if you are interested in participating at katy@wsvef.org.
