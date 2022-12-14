The White Salmon Valley School District and White Salmon Valley Education Foundation have recently received a variety of grants to support student achievement and well-being. Here are some highlights:

21st Century Learning (CLC) — $493,000 per year for a total of $2.5 million over five years. This grant funds the A-list after school program at WES, WPSIS, and HMS, providing a broad array of opportunities to our most at-risk students. Services include tutoring, family outreach, STEM and Literacy education, and SEL based counseling.