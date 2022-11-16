WHITE SALMON — Members of the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gave an update to the White Salmon Valley School Board about what has been going on at their end over the past few years since COVID-19 hit.

WSVEF Executive Director Marla Keethler, who also serves as mayor of White Salmon, told the school board that the last few years of their work at the non-profit foundation to support the school district’s work has been shifting to adapt to the changes that the district was experiencing through the pandemic.

Marla Keethler

