WHITE SALMON — Members of the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gave an update to the White Salmon Valley School Board about what has been going on at their end over the past few years since COVID-19 hit.
WSVEF Executive Director Marla Keethler, who also serves as mayor of White Salmon, told the school board that the last few years of their work at the non-profit foundation to support the school district’s work has been shifting to adapt to the changes that the district was experiencing through the pandemic.
The education foundation’s mission, Keethler said, is that “we envision for all students in the district a world of opportunity.
“We are the parents and the community of White Salmon wanting to support the district and realizing that [the district’s] resources and energy and time go to many places and where can we fill some of those gaps,” she said. “That’s really been a focus of how to bring innovation and support into the classroom for teachers, administrators, and programs and projects that really enrich the education of all students.”
Board Member Erin Black said WSVEF does work across the board from pre-K to 12th grade. They collaborate with the district to fund grant applications, and also provide about 25% of their endowment, which is at about $1.3 million, every year.
Since 2006, WSVEF has awarded more than $745,000 in direct grants to the district, and also leveraged donations by hiring a grant writer whose efforts have resulted in $3.9 million going to the schools.
Board Member Sandy Slayton said the objectives of the foundation are to provide funding for essential tools, training and resources for student learning success; build positive community awareness; establish a sustainable source of funding; and enhance effectiveness of the foundation through internal development.
Black spoke further on their grant cycles, which they fund about $40,000 per year. Prior to COVID, much of their work in grants focused on funding classroom-specific items over two annual grant cycles, and has since transitioned away from putting the work on teachers who apply for grants or accept grants.
They now do one grant cycle per year for $40,000, and their focus for funding are proposals which serve to inspire students to engage and learn; connect students with larger communities; help teachers differentiate learning opportunities for the full spectrum of academic achievement; support real-world, hands-on team projects and labs; support innovative, exciting pilot projects or new dimensions to existing programs; and invest in and inspire teachers through professional development.
This year the foundation applied for and received a grant to bring back college and career day to the district, coming this Spring, Keethler said. As well, the majority of the senior class will be attending an essay writing workshop this month as a result of contributions from the WSVEF.
The Health and Wellness Center is an example of a success from multiple organizations, she said, including Skyline Health, Washington Gorge Action Programs, the City of White Salmon, the school district and others to leverage funding and collaborate to create a larger project that serves their long-term goals for student learning success.
