City of White Salmon

From left to right, Land Use Planner Jeff Broderick, City Clerk/Treasurer  Stephanie Porter, Community Development/Special Projects Coordinator Erika Castro-Guzman, Public Works Director Andrew Dirks, and Deputy Clerk Troy Rosenburg. All had recently been hired or promoted by the City of White Salmon.

 Jacob Bertram photo

A recent hire for the White Salmon city public works director completes a year of staffing transitions, according to a press release, all of which have been intended to improve the operations of the city. Many of the personnel changes occurred last autumn, and were part of a year-long effort to rebuild the organization’s leadership and approach to providing services to the community.

Andrew Dirks steps into the public works director position after serving six years in the city’s public works department. Having grown up in the Columbia River Gorge and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in recreation resource management, Dirk’s desire to return to the Gorge ultimately brought him to work for White Salmon. His knowledge of the city’s aging water system is an asset as the city forecasts nearly $45 million in needed improvements to their water infrastructure in the next 20 years, said a press release.