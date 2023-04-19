The White Salmon Valley School District is on the search for a new superintendent following Sean McGeeney’s departure.
The board devised a screening process for their search, which will bring stakeholders to the table, including the administration team, board members, and Interim Superintendent Jerry Lewis, who will be departing the district in July.
The process will be performed by district officials and not through a third-party recruiting firm, Board Member Laurie Stanton said. Previously the district worked through consultants to find the superintendent in 2021.
“There are candidates out there in the world, and there are not a lot of openings in the area, so we think we could get a good pool of applicants,” she said.
The job description was posted last week with a salary range of $160,000 to $180,000. The job description was posted with some modifications, including the addition of a preference for the candidate to have a superintendent certification, Stanton said.
“I think you’ll attract some good candidates,” Lewis said.
Board members recommended that staff and community have a chance to submit their comments at least on the final candidates.
A preliminary resignation offer letter submitted by the district to McGeeney shows the board offered the former superintendent placement on paid administrative leave, which would allow him pay until July 1, 2023. The district is also offering a separate pay of $100,000 to release him from his contract that was originally set to expire in 2025.
Board Chair Alan Reitz said the terms offered in the letter have not yet been finalized.
Another aspect of the proposed agreement would be for the district and McGeeney to enter into a mutual non-disclosure agreement for their separation and a separate non-disparagement agreement.
District officials agreed to a tentative resignation agreement with McGeeney and to approve volunteer services for Lewis to work as acting superintendent until July, when the district should have approved a candidate for the upcoming school year.
