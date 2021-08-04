WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley School Board held its first meeting with new superintendent Sean McGeeney on July 22, when the board approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to the budget discussion, the state apportionment per full-time student enrollment grew gradually from $8,642 to $8,676 per FTE for the upcoming fiscal year. According to discussion, the allocation per building remains the same.
The board revealed that it plans to spend the remainder of the 2018 bond, which McGeeney said officials are preparing to provide recommendations for the board to approve on general improvements to spend the remainder on. According to McGeeney, there is around $500,000 left in the bond.
The general fund is left with $20,451,402 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, budget documents show. Board Member Laurie Stanton asked if the general fund is still over what the district is required to keep on hand, to which McGeeney affirmed that the general fund remains healthy.
Lunch prices
McGeeney said the state of Washington extended a program which allowed school districts to provide food for students at no cost, of which the White Salmon Valley School District is member. Lunch and breakfast will continue to be free for all students through the school year, McGeeney announced. The extension allows the district to delay raising school lunch prices through the school year. Ordinarily, McGeeney said the district has raised lunch prices by 10 cents per year.
Stanton asked how a lunch price raise at the end of next school year may affect families, should the district decide to raise the price above 10 cents to keep up with inflation. A discussion ensued on how much lunch may cost in the future, but no plan of action was made to review the resulting impact of a rise in school prices, considering the board did not have an action scheduled on the topic.
Reopening
At this point, McGeeney said the Department of Health has changed certain mask policies: Effective immediately, staff and students are no longer required to wear masks while outside. Staff can also go maskless if vaccinated and no children are present in the building.
McGeeney said staff and students will go masked when inside the building, any time children are in the building.
“We’re awaiting guidance from OSPI and the Department of Health” for further direction on reopening policies, said McGeeney.
More Social and Emotional Learning activities are entering the A-List curricula, McGeeney reported, including exploration activities, and written and spoken activities. The theme this summer is “The Great Outdoors,” which allows students to explore nature.
The district partnered with ESD 112 to bring on two full-time Social and Emotional Learning Positions to service the middle and high schools. A Student Assistance Professional will be brought on board to provide valuable social and emotional support to students, as well as another mental health professional to provide counseling.
