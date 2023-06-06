Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WHITE SALMON — The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement project hosted their first open house at the White Salmon Library on May 31 to receive input and educate the public on potential toll increases. Also on May 31, they released an online forum for residents and community members to learn more and give their input on the new bridge and which tolling scenario they prefer.
In late 2022, the Washington State Transportation Commission conducted a traffic study and presented eight preliminary scenarios. This March, the WSTC narrowed the list to two. The two tolling options sees increases across the board for all vehicular transport both cash and BreezeBy customers. Option 1 has higher cost for residents using cash, but lower costs for BreezeBy users. For autos and pickups a cash crossing would be $3.50 each way and BreezeBy would be $1.75 per crossing. Option 2 has higher BreezeBy but lower cash costs. BreezeBy would be $2 per trip and cash customers would pay $3. Both options satisfy the target revenue needed to apply for the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan program and is key to securing funds for the new bridge.
The toll increase is meant to build reserves and show the state that there is adequate investment from the communities. Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood said the federal and state grants are the “last piece of the puzzle.”
“We [the project] really needs to build up some cash reserves early in the process,” he said at the open house. “That is really the impetus for this toll increase.”
Residents who live in White Salmon are particularly concerned, but also understand that the increase is needed if they want to see a new bridge in their lifetime.
Serena Whitridge, owner of White Salmon Acupuncture, said that some of the office staff, practitioners and customers work in White Salmon but reside in Hood River and vice versa.
“I get why they have to increase their tolls, but we might have to figure out a way to keep [our employees] available without feeling like they have to pinch their pennies,” she said.
Her employees are not alone as many residents who live in White Salmon rely on the bi-state connection for other purposes. For instance, White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler said she depends on the bridge because the only available childcare she could find was in Oregon. Keethler, who is a member of the Bi-State Working Group, said there are numerous other services that Washingtonians may not have access to on the north side of the river.
“There’s been conversations around having a reduction in the toll once you’ve had so many trips in a month. So being mindful of residents who are having to use the bridge, it’s not a choice, it’s where their job is or childcare or something else that’s bringing them over, and that this [toll increase] has an impact on household budgets,” said Keethler.
Keethler and others involved with the project emphasized that it is important to keep the bridge in the hands of public entities, rather than letting a private group build the bridge.
“We know that any toll increase is not ideal. But at the same time, if this was a privately funded bridge, we probably wouldn’t be talking about $1 or $1.50 increase, we could be looking at doubling or tripling,” added Keethler.
The bridge will soon see a the new charter oversee operations. On July 1, the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority (HRWSBA) relieve the Port of Hood River and assume responsibility of designing, building and operating the new bridge.
On Wednesday, June 7, the project will come to Hood River for their second and final in-person open house at May Street Elementary School Gym from 4:30 to 7 p.m. If you are unable to attend and would like to give your thoughts you can visit the online forum at HoodRiverBridge.com. You can learn more about the project, see tolling options and provide comments.
