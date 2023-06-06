Hood River Bridge

The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge.

WHITE SALMON — The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement project hosted their first open house at the White Salmon Library on May 31 to receive input and educate the public on potential toll increases. Also on May 31, they released an online forum for residents and community members to learn more and give their input on the new bridge and which tolling scenario they prefer.

In late 2022, the Washington State Transportation Commission conducted a traffic study and presented eight preliminary scenarios. This March, the WSTC narrowed the list to two. The two tolling options sees increases across the board for all vehicular transport both cash and BreezeBy customers. Option 1 has higher cost for residents using cash, but lower costs for BreezeBy users. For autos and pickups a cash crossing would be $3.50 each way and BreezeBy would be $1.75 per crossing. Option 2 has higher BreezeBy but lower cash costs. BreezeBy would be $2 per trip and cash customers would pay $3. Both options satisfy the target revenue needed to apply for the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan program and is key to securing funds for the new bridge.