White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District will be hosting a virtual town hall this coming Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
According to an announcement by the park district, park district commissioners and advisers from the district’s build and design team, including PlanB Consultancy, ALSC Architects, and Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, will be in attendance to provide updates on pool planning and progress, as well as to answer questions from the public.
The public can join the meeting through Google Meet at meet.google.com/iby-gqtp-hxe, or dial (US) +1 617-675-4444; PIN: 485 916 947 7169#.
