Do you want to help build the White Salmon Valley community pool? The Board of White Salmon Valley Pool Metro Park District has an opening for Commissioner 1. Letters of interest will be accepted through Friday, March 4, with the goal of approving an appointment at the Park District’s March regular meeting. The appointed commissioner will need to run for re-election in 2023. Candidates must reside within the White Salmon Valley Pool MPD area (the Klickitat County portion of the White Salmon Valley School District).
The ideal candidate will have:
• A strong commitment to providing a community pool for the White Salmon Valley area.
• Creativity, innovation, and communication skills to help support the pool effort.
• Time and ability to contribute to board activities, committee appointments, and fundraising efforts.
Please send your letter of interest by March 4 and include:
• Summary/explanation of interest in participating in the community pool effort.
• Summary of availability (ability to commit time to board activities: Attending meetings and events, participating in fundraising/volunteer activities).
• Explanation of your personal qualifications or specific skills you’d like to share with the community pool effort.
• Summary of professional experience and community service.
• Please be sure to include your email and phone number.
Send to: Lily von Mosch, Lily.vonMosch@WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org.
