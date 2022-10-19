The White Salmon City Council has endorsed a vision for the future of parks in White Salmon following a lengthy and public process.
The 126-page 2022 White Salmon Parks Plan outlines aspirations for “maintaining and improving the quality of life for White Salmon residents through parks facilities,” according to the plan, produced by consulting firm Cameron McCarthy.
The firm collected local feedback through stakeholder interviews, focus group conversations, and online and in-person surveys, and the city held public commenting periods.
Through the outreach efforts, the firm identified key findings about the community which informed their recommendations to the city. The overall findings include a need for additional parks and recreation facilities based on a forecasted 21% population increase over the next 20 years, as well as a need for city officials to consider the needs of Hispanic and Latino residents, as well as residents with lower incomes, in further park planning discussions.
White Salmon currently has a ratio of 9.2 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents, which is below the median but above the lowest quartile out of cities nationwide, said landscape architect Elizabeth Auvil with the consulting firm Cameron McCarthy.
Based on the outreach conducted, the consultants determined a number of recommendations would align with the feedback obtained as a result of the community outreach.
In developing already existing parks, the firm recommended improvements to Rheingarten Park, including addressing circulation and accessibility. Replacement of the restroom to include gender neutral/family restrooms, as well as improving landscaping and installing bike racks to improve the value to the community. Structurally they recommended the evaluation of the stormwater facilities by addressing standing water at the restroom area as a main indicator of drainage issues.
The firm also created concepts to explore the possibility of a splash pad, or a nature play area, in Rheingarten Park.
Outside of Rheingarten, various improvements were recommended for a feasibility study on a potential community center, site studies on a potential basketball court, constructing sidewalks at Fireman’s Park and the White Salmon Bike Park. The proposed loop trail, which would provide a walking path up from the Hood River Bridge, was also given a space for improvement, including recommending additional safety access for pedestrians along Highways 141 and 14. They also explored possible land acquisitions to provide more recreation opportunities in the northern parts of the city where park access is limited. A full exploration on these recommendations is available on the city website.
In terms of what all this information means for the city, the project prioritization table on page 123 provides insight into what a project timeline could look like for the city. The chart divides the plan into two phases, 2023-2030, and 2031-2037.
By 2030, the parks plan calls for $10.1 million in funding for parks (in 2022 dollars), including a full investment on the proposed Loop Trail, as well as for the Gaddis Park and Spokes Bike Park improvements. In total the plan calls for $17.96 million in funding for the city park system. Those are estimates, and a 2023 budget proposal has not yet been released but is anticipated in coming weeks.
Councilor Patty Fink said she was excited to see the plan complete, especially regarding the connectivity of the parks and ease of access improvements.
“I feel very strongly that access to our parks from our neighborhoods is really a critical piece. And that includes some safe crossings, bike routes and other things. So I hope and I was told by staff that will be included in the transit system plan once it’s developed, “ she said.
Mayor Marla Keethler said the document serves as a framework for their plan, which will be a crucial piece for future funding requests, such as grant applications.
Pickleball had been a hot topic over planning sessions in the past, and City Clerk Jan Brending told councilors that the city engaged the White Salmon Valley School District in a discussion to seek solutions to finding a place for pickleball in the community (it is the state’s official sport, for that matter).
She said the district gave the city permission to re-stripe two of four tennis courts for pickleball players.
Commented