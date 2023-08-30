WHITE SALMON — On Aug. 9, the White Salmon Planning Commission approved the “Lite” Transportation System Plan (TSP) by a unanimous vote. The document will now head to city council on Aug. 30.
The “lite” designation means that the city is going to use the plan as a tool for funding with an emphasis on walking, biking and pedestrian access throughout the city.
Commissioners were presented the plan by Drusilla van Hengel of Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates, Inc. She spoke to the work done behind the scenes to prepare the draft plan. Their team opened the process in the spring of 2022 by identifying gaps within the White Salmon transportation network. They found areas in the grid where possible links between streets would improve connections between key destinations. They received input on what types of improvements residents would like to see and which partnerships throughout the community are worth building.
Many residents and community members noted the need for sidewalks and better bicycle access along busy roads. White Salmon resident Shelly Baxter said she appreciated the study and is one of the people who rides her bike around town and has noticed the lack of road sharing options for bicyclists.
“I am terrified of going up Jewett Road with my e-bike,” said Baxter. “So I go up Dock Grade Road. Please, please, please put a priority on having a bike lane going up Dock Grade because I am not that fast going uphill.”
Shared-use paths were voted the most desired improvement for White Salmon residents.
Following a brief public input session, commissioners wanted clarification on why the plan was considered a “lite” plan versus a complete TSP; van Hengel stated that the “lite” plan is focused on walking, biking and pedestrian access in the city. A full system plan would take freight, aviation and other modes of transportation into consideration. She said White Salmon’s last comprehensive TSP was done in 2004, but it would be easy to incorporate the lite plan.
Commissioners continued the meeting by suggesting edits to the proposal. Much of the discussions regarding corrections centered on definitions of terms within the draft and where it is possible to include residents' input throughout the plan.
According to the draft plan, at least 70 projects were identified throughout the planning process. It is estimated that the eight highest priority projects are anticipated to cost approximately $13 million — with cost estimates for the Bluff Connector Trail to be determined.
To find a list of the proposed projects and their spot on the priority list, visit the City of White Salmon’s website.
