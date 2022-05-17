White Salmon city councilors unanimously voted to rescind the city’s offer to buy “Margaret Walker house” following a presentation that included a wealth of information and estimates on what it would take to bring the house up to code.
The city had worked with the family following Walker’s passing to come up with a potential deal that would preserve the structure and turn it into a community gathering place. Some ideas for the potential new space included an ice cream shop and a wedding venue, but nothing had been set in stone.
The city late last year entered into a purchase agreement for the cost $1.5 million, including a non-refundable $50,000 escrow retainer.
A recently published feasibility study, produced by Architecture Resource Collaborative (ARC) estimated the cost of the upgrades between $1.84-2.51 million, bringing the potential total cost up to just over $4 million.
Clerk/Treasurer Jan Brending added that the city has searched for funding sources and found that the city would be required to bond out the purchase cost. She said some banks were willing to consider a 20 year loan but others felt more comfortable with a 15-year loan. She acknowledged that grant opportunities were out there, but “until there’s a letter of award, and the agreement is signed… we never count those.”
Councilors cited the rising cost estimates, along with the delays in receiving cost estimates and public opinion, gathered through multiple workshops and presentations, as reasons for their rejection of the proposal. Councilor David Lindley remarked on the memory of Walker and the proposal before bringing forward a motion to rescind the offer.
“I’d like to thank the Walkers for bringing this opportunity forward. I recognize that anyone that had the opportunity to meet Margaret Walker, that was surely a memorable experience. And if you didn’t, you’ve heard the stories and the reputation,” Lindley said. “I’m all for holding up civic leaders as beacons. We ought to honor them more; we need more of that society. I just don’t think preserving this home is the way to do so.”
Lindley said that he was hesitant from the onset of the proposal due to a shortened timeline, explaining that councilors had only five days to consider the purchase agreement before bringing it to a vote. He was the sole “nay” vote on the purchase agreement.
“I don’t think you use a purchase and sale agreement to figure out how you’re going to pay for something and what you’re going to do with it,” he said, noting that last Wednesday’s meeting was the first time councilors had a chance to consider the proposal with the information from the previous presentation. He said the proposal was still missing a business plan that was endorsed by the council (a business plan was included during initial discussions, donated to the community by an M.B.A. student for their thesis, Jill Catherine).
Lindley also rejected the argument made by multiple community members that the city should focus on repairing roads before investing in property, but noted that going through with the purchase would limit the city’s ability to achieve other goals.
“I think that it’s a false dichotomy to say you’re either visionary or you want to fix every pothole,” he said. “I hear that differently. I hear that we have room to improve on the core city services, and that we should demonstrate how we plan to do that.”
Councilors, including Jason Hartmann, Benjamin Giant, and Jim Ransier, generally agreed along the same lines. Councilor Patty Fink, in her first meeting as councilor, recommended an amendment that would prompt the city to consider alternate pathways to preserving the historical structure.
Hartmann noted that a proposal had been brought up previously that would rename Rheingarten park after Margaret Walker or other methods of honoring her. He said he was supportive of finding ways to honor her legacy but could not sign off on the purchase of the house.
“I appreciate that the mayor and the Walkers came together to find an alternative for the community and something that is historic and something that is emotional, and something that would be a place for gathering and preserving the history of the city,” Hartmann said. “I think it was fantastic to hear so many people speak out. And as it turned out, most people spoke out against it. I think we’re here to listen, we’re here to represent the citizens of this city, I look forward to a time when the city is in a better position with better resources and could consider something like this even more.”
Mayor Marla Keethler said she was appreciative of the family for engaging with the city and for “how gracious they have been in allowing this to be explored in such a public way.
“So much of I think why she left such a mark on our community was that spirit that carried from her and that idea of how you give back and how you build real relationship,” Keethler said. “I think the last couple years have just heightened for so many people that sense of separation. And there’s not only one way to do that.
“And I think even those projects carry with them then a little bit of that spirit of Margaret, because so many of the comments that we’ve heard really recalled how, you know, people interacted or saw her around town or experienced piano lessons in her home and it’s just a nice memory,” she said.
