White Salmon City Hall is reopening to the public this week, city staff announced.
Stating May 11, customers will be allowed to enter one at a time to do business with city hall. Individuals can enter the lobby at city hall one at a time (the lobby is very small). Customers will need to wait in line outside of city hall spaced 6-feet apart. All customers will need to wear a face covering.
Meetings with staff should be scheduled ahead of time and most meetings will be held via teleconference until further notice.
White Salmon City Hall hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
"We look forward to seeing our customers face-to-face," said the announcement.
