WHITE SALMON — The Washington State Department of Commerce has selected Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation’s (CCHC) White Salmon Assisted Living Facility to receive funding in the 2020 Housing Trust Fund application cycle.
More information on the Housing Trust Fund and awards can be found on the Washington state Department of Commerce website.
Earlier this fall CCHC submitted the proposal requesting $1,800,000 of State Housing Trust Fund resources to leverage other investments in the development of the 52 unit assisted living facility.
This state investment will assist CCHC in our mission to incorporate an element of affordability into the development.
“This is a significant step forward in this important community development for Klickitat County and our region,” says Scott Clements, CCHC Board President. “This project will fill an absolute void in our community by creating a place to call home for people who need a higher level of care.
"Until we get this built people have to look out of county or even out of state to access the type of services we’ll be providing.”
