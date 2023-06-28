What's in the sky July 2023

Venus, Mars and Spica on July 4 — in relation to the fireworks.

 Contributed graphic
CGN Jim White What's in the Night Sky

July is here, our first full month of summer. Days begin to get shorter, but not by much. We have about 15 hours and 41 minutes of daylight at the start of the month, down to about 14 hours 59 minutes by the end of July. You have to stay up late to experience true darkness!

Some of you may have read about a supernova, now visible in galaxy M101, which is up by the Big Dipper. If you have a friend with a telescope, you may be able to see the galaxy, and (using a photograph showing the supernova) by able to detect which star is the supernova. The supernova is too dim to see with the naked eye; even M101 is hard to detect with a small telescope, even under dark skies.