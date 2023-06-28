July is here, our first full month of summer. Days begin to get shorter, but not by much. We have about 15 hours and 41 minutes of daylight at the start of the month, down to about 14 hours 59 minutes by the end of July. You have to stay up late to experience true darkness!
Some of you may have read about a supernova, now visible in galaxy M101, which is up by the Big Dipper. If you have a friend with a telescope, you may be able to see the galaxy, and (using a photograph showing the supernova) by able to detect which star is the supernova. The supernova is too dim to see with the naked eye; even M101 is hard to detect with a small telescope, even under dark skies.
Look for bright Venus, still shining in our evening skies in July, low in the west. At the start of the month, it will be very close to the planet Mars. Look for them shortly after sunset. Venus will be easy to spot, the brightest “star” in the sky. Mars will be above and to the right of Venus, and will appear as a fairly bright star. To the left of the two planets will be the bright star Regulus, which will be about as bright as Mars. If you can take your eyes away from fireworks on July 4, check them out.
Jupiter and Saturn are still in the morning sky. Saturn does peek above the eastern horizon by 11pm in late July. If you are an early riser, look for Saturn in the southern sky, in the constellation Aquarius, below the “great square” of Pegasus. Saturn will outshine nearby stars. Jupiter will be in the southeast, to the right of the star cluster Pleiades. While not as bright as Venus, Jupiter will easily outshine nearby stars, making it easy to pick out.
Full Moon comes on July 3, with new Moon following on the 17th. The Moon will be very low in the southern sky this month. On the 20th, a very thin crescent Moon will lie just to the right of Mars, low in the west after sunset. On the 24th, the first quarter Moon will lie just above the bright star Spica, in the southwest. In late July, the waxing gibbous Moon will move across Scorpius and Sagittarius low in the south.
Some familiar summer constellations are high overhead in July’s evening sky. If you look straight up, you will find a very bright star, Vega, in the small constellation Lyra. Vega is the third brightest star in our sky. It is about 25 light years from us. To the left of Vega, if you are facing south, look for Cygnus the Swan, also known as the northern cross. If it is dark enough, you’ll see the Milky Way in the background. Follow the Milky Way south, and you will find the constellation Sagittarius, near the southern horizon. See if you can make out the “teapot” shape made up from the constellation’s brighter stars.
Our summer nights are a great time to visit the Goldendale Observatory. Troy Carpenter is the state park’s manager, and has now been at the Observatory for 10 years. He and assistant Peter Sinclair put on terrific presentations, well worth the visit. If you have not been there, it should be on your list. Be sure to book a free reservation on the State Park’s website.
Commented