On Aug. 24, a group of community members, led by Kirsten Dennis and other Columbia Gorge Woman’s Action Network (CGWAN) members, welcomed White Salmon Valley School District staff on the first day of their contracted school year. “It was a show of appreciation and support for all they do to keep our kids safe and healthy all year long,” said a CGWAN press release. Thirty-five bouquets and several thank you notes were placed on each table, with all the notes written and signed by members of the community. Welcome back signs were displayed as volunteers cheered for each staff member as they arrived at the school district’s morning meeting. Staff was appreciative of the support; a few shed happy, grateful tears, said the press release.
